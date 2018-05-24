Jamie Oliver picks Dubai to open first Middle East pizzeria

Apparel Group, one of GCC’s largest retail conglomerates, has announced the opening of Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai.

It is the first Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria to open in the Middle East and only the sixth of its kind in the world, serving up authentic Italian Neapolitan hand-stretched pizzas, a statement said.

The British celebrity chef said: “I’m so excited to have just opened my pizzeria concept in Dubai – it’s in a really buzzing area of the city and I just know it’ll tick loads of boxes for the people living and working in the neighbourhood.

"It’s really great to be able to get stuck in and bring some super high-quality, well made pizzas to the city, and embrace local flavours along the way. The thing I love about Dubai is that there’s so many different cultures and some incredible produce on offer, and you guys really appreciate the importance of using beautiful fresh ingredients, like I do in all my restaurants.”

He added that the restaurant is a rustic Italian casual-dining concept that has a simple and classic menu with bold flavours with the pizza dough made fresh on-site.