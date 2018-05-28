Nestle launches new Dubai-produced KitKat range

The new chocolate bars are sourced from 100% certified sustainable cocoa and include Cherry Brownie, Strawberry Cheesecake, Crème Brulée and Tiramisu flavours.

Nestlé has launched a new range of flavours of its celebrated chocolate brand KitKat for the Middle East market, which have been produced in Dubai.

The four flavours, called KitKat Mini Moments Desserts, are made in small portions and are inspired by some of the world’s most renowned sweets.

The new chocolate bars are sourced from 100% certified sustainable cocoa and include Cherry Brownie, Strawberry Cheesecake, Crème Brulée and Tiramisu flavours.

Each bar has no more than 90 calories, as Nestlé aims to shrink its portion sizes and reformulate some of its products to reduce salt, saturated fat and sugar.

Packages of 15 bars are available in the UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Oman and Bahrain.

“For over eight decades, KitKat has been a favorite chocolate brand among people of all ages, and to be able to launch the Middle East’s preferred dessert flavours is the icing on the cake,” said Simone Touma, business executive officer of confectionery at Nestlé Middle East.

"Thanks to the local manufacturing that drives innovation, Nestlé Middle East has now achieved almost 20 innovations in the region alone for Confectionery products over the past 5 years.

Three years ago, KitKat launched its Mini Moments bars with flavours such as Cookies n Cream, Caramel, Milk Chocolate, Mocha and Hazelnut.

Nestlé currently has over 60 brands in the region in categories ranging from dairy products and infant nutrition to bottled water, chocolate and confectionery, coffee creamers, breakfast cereals, culinary products, health science, skin health, and pet care among others.