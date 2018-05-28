UAE petrol prices set to rise again in June

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces increase of nearly 6% for Special 98, Special 95 and diesel

Petrol prices are set to rise again in June, according to an announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

Emirates National Oil Company published a tweet on Monday citing the Committee's decision to raise the cost of Special 98, Special 95 and diesel by almost 6 percent

Super 98 will rise to AED2.63 a litre (up from AED2.49), Special 95 will increase to AED2.51 a litre from AED2.37 while diesel will jump to AED2.71 a litre from AED2.56.

The cost hike follows a similar increase at the start of May.

Fuel prices were liberalised about two years ago, so prices now move with the global market.