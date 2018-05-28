UAE petrol prices set to rise again in June

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces increase of nearly 6% for Special 98, Special 95 and diesel
(Getty Images)
By Sam Bridge
Mon 28 May 2018 04:37 PM

Petrol prices are set to rise again in June, according to an announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

Emirates National Oil Company published a tweet on Monday citing the Committee's decision to raise the cost of Special 98, Special 95 and diesel by almost 6 percent

Super 98 will rise to AED2.63 a litre (up from AED2.49),  Special 95 will increase to AED2.51 a litre from AED2.37 while diesel will jump to AED2.71 a litre from AED2.56.

The cost hike follows a similar increase at the start of May.

Fuel prices were liberalised about two years ago, so prices now move with the global market.

Last Updated: Tue 29 May 2018 04:04 PM GST

