Earn Emirates Skywards Miles when you shop at The Dubai Mall

Emaar Malls team up with Emirates Skywards to launch an unprecedented rewards programme for shoppers

Shoppers at The Dubai Mall will now be able to earn Emirates Skywards malls with purchases on goods, food and leisure experiences, according to a new partnership between the mall's operator and the world's largest international airline.

The partnership with will earn member's of the Emirates' loyalty program 1 mile per US dollar (AED 3.67) for Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members, and 1 Mile per $2 USD for Blue members.

The incentive is applicable to all spends over AED 100 at all retail stores, dining outlets, leisure activities including Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park, Dubai Ice Rink and Reel Cinemas.

Dubai Mall receives over 80 million visitors annually. The partnership between Emaar Malls and Emirates Airline leverages the strengths of “two of Dubai’s most renowned brands," said Nasser Rafi, CEO of Emaar Malls. "With the launch of this programme, we’ve elevated the guest experience even further by offering the ultimate reward of travel exclusively to our shoppers.”

Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members can spend and earn unlimited Miles per month, while Silver and Blue members can spend and earn up to 10,000 and 5,000 Miles each month respectively. Platinum members will also receive reserved parking at P2 at Fashion Avenue Parking, and complimentary access to The Lounge, Fashion Avenue, at the mall.

"Emirates Skywards members can redeem the miles on Emirates flights, hotel stays, tickets to international sporting events,” said Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards.

To earn miles, Skywards members will need to register for the the Emaar Malls Rewards Programme via The Dubai Mall mobile app.