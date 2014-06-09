Retailers call on Saudi to lift weekend ban on single men at malls

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Owners claim they’ll be forced to shutdown because of low sales during traditionally peak shopping hours
Saudi retailers are reportedly calling on authorities to lift a ban on single men shopping on weekends, with some claiming they will be forced to shutdown due to poor sales.
Men were originally prevented from going to malls on the weekend to avoid the centres becoming meeting points for single men and women, or women and families being hassled.
But according to Arab News businesses are complaining it has cost them sales, particularly in the lead up to the busy Ramadan season.
The owner of a male clothing shop at a Jeddah mall, Saleh Abdul Muhsen, told the newspaper weekends were the most ideal time for retailers because men had time off work, “but the ban on single men entering malls during weekends is causing huge losses and has triggered the shutting down of many men’s clothing stores”.
He said some shop owners had been forced to shutdown because they could no longer afford high rents amid a sharp decline in sales.
Adnan Al Banowi, a marketing official for a mobile sales company, said: “We have a large number of outlets in malls and preventing single men from entering these shops over the weekend has affected our sales badly.
“Therefore, the company is now focusing on women, who constitute more than 60 percent of our customers.
“[But] we can earn sizable profits only if our products reach all sections of society, including young men and women.”
Single men also are not allowed to meet at malls for a coffee or meal.
“Most young men come to spend their free time in the cafes,” Sharief Radwan, an employee of a shop at Flamengo Mall in Jeddah, told Arab News.
“They prefer weekends to visit these cafes, and they have just as much right as anyone else to enter the malls any day they want to. The authorities should find other ways to prevent young men from annoying women customers.”
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules