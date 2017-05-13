Revealed: the logistical challenge posed by Dubai Expo 2020

Senior official reveals that 500,000 meals will have to be provided every day during six-month mega event

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 13 May 2017 12:53 AM

A senior Dubai Expo 2020 official has given a rare glimpse into what it will take for the emirate to host the six-month mega event.

Marjan Faraidooni, senior vice president, Legacy Development and Impact at Expo 2020 Dubai, revealed that 500,000 meals will need to be provided on the Expo site every day from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 when it closes.

About 34,000 tonnes of waste and 9,000 tonnes of logistical supplies will also have to be handled on daily basis, Faraidooni said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

The details came as she said that UPS International would be the ideal partner capable of fulfilling the numerous logistical needs of an international event such as the Expo.

She said at press conference - just days after a deal with UPS was announced - that more than 200 countries and international organisations are expected to participate with thousands of visitors during peak days.

Faraidooni said that the delivery of huge quantities of goods from all over the world to Dubai will be required on a daily basis during the six-month duration of the event.

Expo 2020 Dubai signed a partnership agreement with UPS International in Dubai on Tuesday. This makes it the official logistical services partner for the Expo and gives it the responsibility of guaranteeing an exceptional experience for millions of visitors and participants from all over the world.

UPS, which delivered 4.9 billion parcels and packages in 2016, will provide more than 27,000 square metres of storage at the Expo site, which is equivalent to four football courts, as well as a logistics team of 1,000 employees.

Faraidooni stressed that UPS will have a vital role in the development of transportation during and after the Expo.

