Revealed: the music tastes of UAE, Saudi consumers

Sony Music Entertainment Middle East has identified the music consumption habits of the Middle East consumer in a first for the region.

This psychographic and demographic profiling of Arab audiences has been divided into four key categories – Fanatics, Enthusiasts, Casual & Indifferent.

The study revealed that there is a segment of Saudi ravers who love their electronic music, making up 12 percent of the population and all females.

It also showed that jazz music is more popular in the UAE then rap and hip hop while 55 percent of Saudis who use Facebook more than once a day are fanatic fans of Saad Lamjarrad, the Moroccan singer and actor.

The study revealed that 33 percent of females in the UAE love dance music compared to only 19 percent of males.

The year-long research study offers never before seen insights into the music tastes, preferences and lifestyle choices of consumers of all ages across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon.

Sony Music’s Audience Segmentation includded almost 25,000 consumers aged 15-55 years old answering questions covering their music preferences - artists, genres, songs – lifestyle preferences, media habits, brand preferences and thoughts on branded incentives and promotional tactics.

The Fanatics are, as expected, fanatical about their music. They make playlists and spend more time at gigs than at home.

The Enthusiast is a far larger group in the region. Like most people their age, they like to party, meet new people and get most of their tips from their Fanatic friends.

For the Casual, the hits are always a hit and they help chart toppers top the charts. They spend, selfie and share but invest more in macchiatos than music.

Finally, meet the Indifferent. They are not up to date with the latest artistes and would rather read about sports scores than band tours.

Mike Fairburn, general manager, Sony Music Entertainment Middle East said: “We are obsessed with understanding and engaging with consumers through music; who is the typical regional music consumer, who do the love, who do they loathe, who do they follow and who will they move mountains to listen to.

"Our regional Audience Segmentation study now gives our team, our artists, our brand and agency network a deep dive into regional music habits. If music plays a part in your brand or company marketing strategy, our study will provide invaluable insights. No more finger in the air assumptions on what music really works.”