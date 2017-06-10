Revealed: the top-ranked university in the UAE

United Arab Emirates University is placed 390th globally in the latest QS World University Rankings

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 10 June 2017 12:42 AM

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been ranked as the nation’s best university – and now stands among the top 400 in the world, according to a new report.

The QS World University Rankings 2018, have seen UAEU reclaim its place in the top 400, having risen 23 places since the 2017 edition.

While ranked the highest in the UAE, ahead of the American University of Sharjah, the top-rated universities in the Gulf region were named as the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (173) and King Saud University (221), both in Saudi Arabia.

UAEU, which was established in 1976 and is currently home to almost 14,000 students and more than 800 faculty, was placed 390th in the global rankings.

Its new position among the 1.5 percent best universities globally is based on there being approximately 26,000 universities around the world.

Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Chancellor of the UAEU, said: “The fact that United Arab Emirates University is now one of the top 1.5 percent universities in the world, and the top university in the UAE, is truly something to be celebrated. 

"This success is due to a team effort, and the hard work and dedication of UAEU’s students, faculty, researchers and staff, and the overarching reputation and positive perception of our university.”

He added: “We have aspirations to be among the world’s best 100 universities in the coming years, and we have plans to ensure we achieve this."

The QS World University Rankings, produced by global education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, are regarded as the most widely-read study of their kind.

The results showed that UAEU ranked strongest in the International Faculty indicator – a measure for determining the attractiveness of a university to academic staff – where it was placed 12th globally.

To compile the rankings, QS Quacquarelli Symonds analysed 115,000 survey responses from employers and academics and more than 75 million citations from over 12 million research papers. More than 4,000 universities were considered for inclusion.

