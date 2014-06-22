Revealed: Average of 5,880 drivers caught speeding each day on Abu Dhabi roads

A total of 210,000 road traffic violations were committed on Abu Dhabi’s roads during May, according to the latest statistics issued by the emirate’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate.

On average, it meant there were 7,000 offences committed by drivers, which included speeding, reckless driving and drink driving.

The statistics showed that almost 84 percent of the offences involved speeding, while other traffic violations included driving cars with bad or worn-out tyres, drivers not wearing seatbelts, jumping red lights, failing to leave enough distance between vehicles and illegally changing lanes.

Abu Dhabi police have seized 1,469 vehicles this year from drivers who were caught driving at more than 200kph kph on both internal and external roads, according to the report on Arabic language daily Al Khaleej.

Police have installed 185 new advanced speed cameras on Abu Dhabi roads in the first quarter of 2014, with more to be added during this year.

Posted by: Stirling Moss Sunday, 22 June 2014 1:04 PM[UAE] - UAE

I would imaging their faulty speed cameras impact this figure. I set cruise control in Dubai and never get a ticket, yet at the same speed in Abu Dhabi I previously recieved numerous.
Expensive lesson learned. Now drop my speed by 1km as I cross the boarder and not recieved any for months!

