Revealed: Dubai retailers offering 30-90% discount

The three-day ‘super sale’ will be held from May 18-20, says Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 3:33 PM

Details of the three-day “super sale” in Dubai, where retailers will offer 30 to 90 percent discount from May 18 to 20, have been revealed.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the 3-day sale business segments from apparel to electronics, jewellery to fashion accessories, homeware, toys and much more.

Among the retailers and brands participating are Guess, G2000, Bossini, Carpisa, Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, Kazar, Shoe Mart, Ecco, Roberto Cavalli, Giordano, Galeries La Fayette, Okaidi, Desigual, Aldo, Charles & Keith, Call It Spring, Nine West, Rivoli, Hour Choice, La Senza, Think Kitchen, Al Jaber Optical, Porsche Design, and Paul & Shark.

Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, DFRE, said: “The three-day super sale initiative is part of our robust strategy revolving around the retail calendar to further boost the emirate’s retail sector with regular promotional periods that benefit both retailers and shoppers.

Running promotions that offer retailers numerous options to boost sales during this time of the year will further enhance the emirate’s appeal as a year-round shopping hub, and helps us build on Dubai’s strong position as only the second city after London to host the most number of retail brands.

“The timing is perfect for shoppers, coming early in the summer and just a few days before the start of the month of Ramadan, followed by the Eid holiday period. We expect to reenergise the retail sector at this event, as large number of shoppers are bound to avail themselves of three days of huge savings,” he added.

According to a report by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, retailing is forecast to reach AED200 billion by 2017, growing by 5 percent on average each year.

