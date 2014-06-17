Revealed: Dubai’s five best suit tailors

Picture yourself walking along London’s famous Savile Row, surrounded by the world’s top tailors and finest craftsmanship. The ambience of being amongst bespoke designs and their deeply rooted heritage assures you that any suit your heart desires will be made to impeccable standards and fit you like a glove.

This experience, unfortunately, does not exist in Dubai. If you want to get your hands on a perfectly finished and fitted suit you need to know exactly where to go and who to approach. In this case, a readymade suit might seem like a favourable choice to put your mind at ease and assure swift delivery.

But a readymade power suit from the world’s most distinguished brands can cost four to five times the price of its tailored equivalent. And if you are looking at deviating from the cookie cutter sizes and asking for a bespoke piece from these same brands then the price hikes up by an additional 20 percent across the board with significant lead time.

A suit from Brioni (bought from the Dubai Mall store), for example, costs an average of $6831 with an additional 20 percent and two months lead time to produce custom made piece since it is fully crafted in Italy. Zilli’s average price is $5,800 and Tom Ford’s readymade beautiful creations start at $4100. But again, tack on an extra 20 percent for any customisation.

With these price tags and significant lead times to customise, finding the right tailor in the city is definitely worthwhile. Many of the Dubai base sartorial shops can actually render the same quality and results, minus the branded name tag, which – at the end of the day - is why you are paying these hefty prices.

So the key then is finding a trustworthy tailor that delivers consistent, superior and reliable results.

After running around in the market and getting all the information from people in the know, we outline below five of the most recommended tailors you can find in Dubai. There might be a couple more out there, but these ones are guaranteed to make the grade:

Logsdail London (Suits starting at $1100): Located in Al Quoz, this independent British tailor was formerly the youngest tailor to have a workshop on London’s famous Savile Row. Leonard Logsdail creates top-notch menswear using high quality fabrics and the finest craftsmanship. He deals directly with mills in Italy and the UK. Suits are all made in Canada so the lead time is a minimum of six weeks.

Lobo Tailor (Suits starting from $410): One of the city’s longest established and most reputable tailors, Lobo’s clients range from royals who have long put their faith in the quality of the work, to visiting tourists who’ve heard of its reputation for creating sharp suits before even setting foot in Dubai. They are commissioned by Emirates Airlines for all their Cabin Crew uniforms and have a demand that truly speaks volumes of the quality of their finished product. Lobo is located is located in Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai, Behind York International Hotel.

Whistle & Flute (Suits starting from $460): This tailor offers great value for money. You may need to make a couple of trips to get the fit just right, but the workmanship and end results are superb, and the choice of fabrics is extensive. If you have a suit that already fits perfectly, the staff can also do great copies. Unfortunately, it’s not the easiest place to find, tucked in an alleyway that runs through the red brick building next to the Iranian Hospital, it’s a hidden treasure in Satwa for those in the know.

