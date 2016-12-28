Revealed: Dubai's plan to ease NYE traffic congestion

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has mapped out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement and mass transit systems on Saturday in preparation for New Year's Eve celebrations, which is expected to be attended by 650,000 people.

The RTA said in a statement that it has devised the operational plan necessary to serve revellers on the eve of the New Year, which normally experiences traffic congestion.

The plan covers Burj Khalifa district where massive numbers of signboards are being installed to direct traffic from and to the area.

Traffic is guided to multiple directions including Oud Metha Road, Al Asayel Road, Zabeel bridges, Al Saada Road, and internal roads at the Business Bay area to access Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in order to ease the pressure on the Financial Center Road.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, light signals on the Financial Center Road and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be monitored and controlled to ensure the maximum possible traffic flow at peak hours, the statement said.

The RTA said it will provide about 17,000 car parks at Emaar District comprising parking lots of Dubai Mall and the surrounds, and 5,000 parking slots outside the events area.

The public can use these parking spaces to go to the events area using shuttle buses moving on dedicated routes, it added.

Directional signage will also be used leading to alternative car parks, and others on internal roads at the Business Bay to access Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in order to ease the pressure on the Financial Center Road.

The RTA said 160 buses will be operated to feed the metro lines and alternative parking areas over and above the existing routes. Bus routes are expected to serve about 60,000 riders during the events day.

Metro ridership is anticipated to hit 900,000 on Saturday, falling to 480,000 riders on Sunday. The service frequency will range from 2.38 minutes to 8 minutes.