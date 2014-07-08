Revealed: Highest paid executives of UAE listed companies

Top executives from telco Etisalat and Burj Khalifa developer Emaar have dominated a list of the 30 highest paid officials leading the region’s publicly listed firms, with the top earners taking home an average of $112,785 per month, according to research carried out by Arabic website Argaam.com.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi-based telco Etisalat, Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, tops the list with a combined salary and bonuses for 2013 reaching $4.7m.

Click here to see the full list

It pays to work at the telco, with the list showing chief executive of financial affairs, Serkan Okandan, and chief human resources officer Abdul Aziz Al Sawaleh, also ranking high in 8th and 9th positions, with salaries/bonuses of about $1.5m each.

Low Ping, who was CEO of major developer Emaar, until she was replaced in December, earned the second highest total, with nearly $2.9m.

Another three senior Emaar employees also made the list, while Abu Dhabi National Energy had the greatest presence, with five executives each paid between $2m and $835,850 last year.

Others included the leaders at Arabtec, Dubai Investment and Waha Capital.

Majority of the 17 companies included in the top 30 were from property development, telecommunications, finance and energy sectors.

They each earned an average monthly salary of $112,785.

