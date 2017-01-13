Revealed: more than 15m people follow Dubai ruler on social media

More than 15 million people now follow Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on social media platforms, it has been announced.

The number of followers on Twitter has reached 7.2 million, while he has 3.3 million followers on Facebook, 2.1 million on Instagram and 950,000 on Google Plus, news agency WAM reported.

It said Sheikh Mohammed’s followers on LinkedIn doubled in 2016, reaching 1 million.

Sheikh Mohammed is deemed one of the five most influential global political leaders in terms of the number of followers on the platform, which has about 400 million users in total, WAM said.

Sheikh Mohammed was named as the fourth most popular global leader in 2015 on Twitter, according to the Washington-based Digital Policy Council.

Its annual ranking of world leaders on Twitter showed that Sheikh Mohammed rose two places during 2015 compared to the previous year.

Analysis as of December 2015 revealed that 83 percent of heads of state worldwide are active on Twitter.

An avid poet, Sheikh Mohammed also shares candid moments from his personal life with his fans.