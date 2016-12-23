Revealed: Oman plans mega tourism project in coastal city

Barka project will feature a theme park, wildlife and waterpark, equestrian centre, edutainment centre plus hotels, a residential zone and retail

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 December 2016 7:04 PM
National Development & Investment Company (ASAAS) has announced plans to build a 1.5 million square metre entertainment and leisure destination to be built in Barka, a coastal city in the north of the country.

The company said the project will feature an integrated theme park, a wildlife and waterpark, an equestrian centre and edutainment centre as well as several hotels, a residential zone and retail areas.

Khalid Al Yahmadi, ASAAS CEO said the project will "add new vitality and impetus to Barka and the surrounding area", adding that it will deliver "sustainable economic returns, attract investment, stimulate development and enterprise, and create a multitude of direct and indirect job opportunities".

He said ASAAS has identified a renowned American company based out of Orlando, Florida to operate the theme park and wildlife park.

Among the attractions planned will be an Interactive Science and Technology Edutainment Centre and an Equestrian Centre which will include a riding academy and show jumping and livery facilities along with dedicated shops and food outlets.

The project’s masterplanner is Surbana Jurong, one of Asia’s largest urban and infrastructure development consultants.

The Barka project is the latest to be launched by ASAAS following its establishment of SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, and the announcement of Hilton Garden Inn and of a multi-use facility in Al Khuwair.

ASAAS said over the next five to 10 years it will develop a diverse portfolio of projects worth approximately OR1 billion.

