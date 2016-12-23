Revealed: Oman plans mega tourism project in coastal city

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Barka project will feature a theme park, wildlife and waterpark, equestrian centre, edutainment centre plus hotels, a residential zone and retail
National Development & Investment Company (ASAAS) has announced plans to build a 1.5 million square metre entertainment and leisure destination to be built in Barka, a coastal city in the north of the country.
The company said the project will feature an integrated theme park, a wildlife and waterpark, an equestrian centre and edutainment centre as well as several hotels, a residential zone and retail areas.
Khalid Al Yahmadi, ASAAS CEO said the project will "add new vitality and impetus to Barka and the surrounding area", adding that it will deliver "sustainable economic returns, attract investment, stimulate development and enterprise, and create a multitude of direct and indirect job opportunities".
He said ASAAS has identified a renowned American company based out of Orlando, Florida to operate the theme park and wildlife park.
Among the attractions planned will be an Interactive Science and Technology Edutainment Centre and an Equestrian Centre which will include a riding academy and show jumping and livery facilities along with dedicated shops and food outlets.
The project’s masterplanner is Surbana Jurong, one of Asia’s largest urban and infrastructure development consultants.
The Barka project is the latest to be launched by ASAAS following its establishment of SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, and the announcement of Hilton Garden Inn and of a multi-use facility in Al Khuwair.
ASAAS said over the next five to 10 years it will develop a diverse portfolio of projects worth approximately OR1 billion.
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules