Revealed: Qatar's best photograph of 2016

The judges of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards have announced the photograph Rounded Life by Firos Syed as the winner of Qatar National Award.

The Sony World Photography Awards is the world’s largest photography competition, and the National Awards are a global program open to photographers of all abilities.

It aims to find the best single photograph taken a local photographer in 65 countries.

An Indian national based in Doha, Syed’s winning piece Rounded Life was entered under the category Culture and it depicts a daily life of a potter.

The runners up positions for the Qatar National Award were given to Emmad Mohammed Ahmed Elhag and Abdulhadi Saleh Almarri.

The winning work will be shown alongside the awards’ other winning and shortlisted images at the Sony World Photography Awards & Martin Parr – 2017 Exhibition in London from April 21 to May 7 and published in the annual winners’ book.

Produced by the World Photography Organisation, 2017 sees the 10th anniversary of the Sony World Photography Awards and a decade-long partnership with its headline sponsor, Sony. The overall winners of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards will be announced on April 20.