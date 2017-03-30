Revealed: UAE prices for Samsung Galaxy 8, Galaxy S8 Plus

UAE-based Jacky’s Retail will soon start taking pre-orders for Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy 8

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 3:18 PM
The new Samsung S8. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The new Samsung S8. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

UAE-based Jacky’s Retail will soon start taking pre-orders for Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy 8, according to a senior company executive.

Samsung Galaxy S8, which was launched on Wednesday, will be available in gold, black and violet colours in the UAE and will be priced at $762.67 (AED2,799), company chief operating officer Ashish Panjabi told Arabian Business after attending the launch of the new phone.

S8 Plus will be available in gold, black and violet colours and will be sold for $844.41 (AED 3,099), he added. 

According to the retailer, it will start pre-orders at Samsung brand shops in Mall of the Emirates, Deira City Centre and Burjuman in Dubai, Khalidiyah Mall in Abu Dhabi and MyNasseriah City Centre in Sharjah.

“Pre-booking customers will get priority for deliveries.  Though the official launch is April 21, we will know better in about a week on actual deliveries as pre-booking customers based on past experience have been able to get the stocks a few days earlier at times,” Panjabi said.

According to Samsung, Galaxy S8 will have a 5.8-inch screen while Galaxy S8 Plus will have a 6.2-inch screen. Both the devices will have an “infinity display” that will give them a bezel-less curved edge and will have Bixby, a smart voice assistant to rival Apple’s Siri.

Related:

Stories

GCC mobile phone market rebounds after 2016 slump

Samsung postpones Galaxy S8 launch

Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires

Strong revival in iPhone sales sees Apple's Q1 profit reach $18bn

Galleries
In pictures: Samsung unveils new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

In pictures: Samsung unveils new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

In pictures: GITEX Shopper 2017 returns

In pictures: GITEX Shopper 2017 returns

Companies

Samsung Corporation

Jacky's Electronics

Also in Retail

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Thanks to Souq.com deal in Dubai, Bezos is world's second richest

Also in UAE

Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts $5bn loss for 2016

Dubai builder breaches covenants on sukuk, other loans

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

3
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking