Revealed: UAE prices for Samsung Galaxy 8, Galaxy S8 Plus

UAE-based Jacky’s Retail will soon start taking pre-orders for Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy 8
UAE-based Jacky’s Retail will soon start taking pre-orders for Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy 8, according to a senior company executive.
Samsung Galaxy S8, which was launched on Wednesday, will be available in gold, black and violet colours in the UAE and will be priced at $762.67 (AED2,799), company chief operating officer Ashish Panjabi told Arabian Business after attending the launch of the new phone.
S8 Plus will be available in gold, black and violet colours and will be sold for $844.41 (AED 3,099), he added.
According to the retailer, it will start pre-orders at Samsung brand shops in Mall of the Emirates, Deira City Centre and Burjuman in Dubai, Khalidiyah Mall in Abu Dhabi and MyNasseriah City Centre in Sharjah.
“Pre-booking customers will get priority for deliveries. Though the official launch is April 21, we will know better in about a week on actual deliveries as pre-booking customers based on past experience have been able to get the stocks a few days earlier at times,” Panjabi said.
According to Samsung, Galaxy S8 will have a 5.8-inch screen while Galaxy S8 Plus will have a 6.2-inch screen. Both the devices will have an “infinity display” that will give them a bezel-less curved edge and will have Bixby, a smart voice assistant to rival Apple’s Siri.
