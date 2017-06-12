Review: Lausanne Palace & Spa in Switzerland

Picture this: Roman marble pillars, grand glistening chandeliers, dark wooden corridors and vintage-style fit outs. You guessed right: Lausanne Palace & Spa is old luxury at its best.

The 5-star hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, is where we opted to stay for a short business trip while in the city. Built in 1915, it is said to have hosted key figures from different corners of the world, including royals, politicians and cinema stars.

Judging by the opulence of the hotel, we wouldn’t be surprised. While we found other accommodation in the city to be tight, the rooms at the hotel (we stayed in the ‘business room’) were generously spacious, with high ceilings and plenty of room to roam around.

A design element we couldn’t get enough of is a blue marble bathroom with a stained glass ceiling and vintage-style bathtub.

The room also comes with a work desk, lounge area and small balcony overlooking the city. Some rooms in the hotel, we were told, overlook the French Alps and Lake Geneva, though the famous landmarks can also be spotted from the inn’s Mediterranean style restaurant Côté Jardin, where we had a tranquil and delicious breakfast every morning.

Though we did not have sufficient time to try the hotel’s gourmet Michelin star restaurant La Table d’Edgard, we can vouch for the breakfast at Côté Jardin (located on a terrace overlooking the views) which comprised a generous buffet abundant in fresh produce and hot dishes.

Overall, the hotel has four restaurants and three lounges with live music, as well as a spa and Pilates centre.

We found it great for solo travellers as it caters to singles as much as groups. Its location is excellent for business too, as it is situated right in front of a tube station and in close proximity to the city centre and Lake Geneva.

Lausanne Palace & Spa is 40 minutes away from Geneva Airport if you are travelling by car.

Price per night: approximately $545 (AED2,000), but affordable deals can be found on sites such as booking.com.