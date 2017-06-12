Review: Lausanne Palace & Spa in Switzerland

By Lubna Hamdan
  • June 12 2017 03:39
Vintage luxury that caters to businesspeople looking for accommodation in a good location
Vintage luxury that caters to businesspeople looking for accommodation in a good location

Vintage luxury that caters to businesspeople looking for accommodation in a good location

Picture this: Roman marble pillars, grand glistening chandeliers, dark wooden corridors and vintage-style fit outs. You guessed right: Lausanne Palace & Spa is old luxury at its best.

The 5-star hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, is where we opted to stay for a short business trip while in the city. Built in 1915, it is said to have hosted key figures from different corners of the world, including royals, politicians and cinema stars.

Judging by the opulence of the hotel, we wouldn’t be surprised. While we found other accommodation in the city to be tight, the rooms at the hotel (we stayed in the ‘business room’) were generously spacious, with high ceilings and plenty of room to roam around.

A design element we couldn’t get enough of is a blue marble bathroom with a stained glass ceiling and vintage-style bathtub.

The room also comes with a work desk, lounge area and small balcony overlooking the city. Some rooms in the hotel, we were told, overlook the French Alps and Lake Geneva, though the famous landmarks can also be spotted from the inn’s Mediterranean style restaurant Côté Jardin, where we had a tranquil and delicious breakfast every morning.

Though we did not have sufficient time to try the hotel’s gourmet Michelin star restaurant La Table d’Edgard, we can vouch for the breakfast at Côté Jardin (located on a terrace overlooking the views) which comprised a generous buffet abundant in fresh produce and hot dishes.

Overall, the hotel has four restaurants and three lounges with live music, as well as a spa and Pilates centre.

We found it great for solo travellers as it caters to singles as much as groups. Its location is excellent for business too, as it is situated right in front of a tube station and in close proximity to the city centre and Lake Geneva.

Lausanne Palace & Spa is 40 minutes away from Geneva Airport if you are travelling by car.

Price per night: approximately $545 (AED2,000), but affordable deals can be found on sites such as booking.com.

Related Stories

Gourmet

Review: Ramadan evenings at Hakkasan, Dubai

Gourmet

Review: Is the world’s highest restaurant all it’s cracked up to be?

Gourmet

Review: Can Dubai sustain another Peruvian restaurant?
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Review: Lausanne Palace & Spa in Switzerland

Vintage luxury that caters to businesspeople looking for...

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Burj Khalifa named among the world's best landmarks

Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi named second best once...

Oman's Jebel Akhdar 15 degrees cooler this summer

The 'Green Mountain' area is located 2000m above sea level...

Five mistakes to avoid if you're travelling for business

You can save money by downloading travel apps before your...

UAE travellers willing to spend over $100 on 'extras'

Personalisation leads to loyalty for 50% of travellers

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

ATM in Dubai will show the changing face of the industry...

Middle East travellers to the US down 20%, says Marriott CEO

The world’s biggest hotel operator denounces travel ban...

More from Arabian Business

Qatar sees no basis yet for diplomatic solution to crisis

How oil is staining Saudi Arabia's relationships

Saudi carrier offers jobs to Qatar Airways crew

Blast kills senior police officer in Saudi Shiite town: ministry

Emaar hires Goldman Sachs to manage IPO of real estate unit

How DIFC Courts has helped connect the UAE's legal system