Rezidor signs deal to run two new Dubai hotels

Hotel operator says Radisson Blu branded properties will open in IMPZ and Dubai Studio City in 2019

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 6 February 2017 3:04 PM

The Rezidor Hotel Group has announced the signing of two new Radisson Blu hotels in Dubai, to be located in International Media Production Zone (IMPZ) and Dubai Studio City.

The new signings have been made in partnership with Bin Haider Group and follow Rezidor’s recent announcement that it will open 14 new hotels in the UAE by 2019.

This is part of the company's expansion plans to have 100 hotels and 20,000 rooms in operation by 2020 across the Middle East, Rezidor said in a statement.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and chief development officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group said: “We are progressing our growth journey in the UAE where Dubai is a key primary market and welcome the Bin Haider Group to our business family."

Radisson Blu Hotel, International Media Production Zone (IMPZ), Dubai will feature 356 rooms, and, with construction already underway, has an anticipated opening date in the first quarter of 2019.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Studio City will have 290 rooms, meeting and events facilities, restaurants and a nightclub. The hotel also is scheduled to open its doors in 2019. 

“We believe the brand promise - iconic, sophisticated and stylish - of Radisson Blu perfectly complements the unique needs of the international media production industry that will be based in these two locations”, added Younes.

Rezidor also said the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, a 432-room hotel, is set to open in Q2 of this year.

