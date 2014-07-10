RTA to install speed sensors for all Dubai taxis by 2015

Trial of system which is connected to taxi’s engine has helped reduce speeding in emirate

By Neil Halligan
  • Thursday, 10 July 2014 1:35 PM

Following a successful introduction of speed sensors in a number of its taxis last year, Dubai RTA will look to roll-out the device across the entire fleet.

The ‘Aman’ speed sensor has been successful in reducing over-speeding fines, significantly reducing the monthly average number of fines from 650 to 200.

RTA will now begin the process of introducing the speed senor in its entire fleet of 9,292, taxis by early next year.

The ‘Aman’ speed sensor, which is connected to taxi’s engine, emits an alert sound to the driver if he or she exceeds the speed limit. If the driver doesn’t reduce the speed within 60 seconds, a ticket is issued.

Related:

Stories

2,000 fines issued for illegal taxis in Abu Dhabi

RTA to offer one day ticket for Dubai Marina's water bus service

Dubai taxi cab owners awarded $7.24m bonus

Dubai RTA launches new pin system for vehicle registration

Dubai's transport authority launches Smart Taxi app

Companies

Roads and Transport Authority

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking