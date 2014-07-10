RTA to install speed sensors for all Dubai taxis by 2015

Following a successful introduction of speed sensors in a number of its taxis last year, Dubai RTA will look to roll-out the device across the entire fleet.

The ‘Aman’ speed sensor has been successful in reducing over-speeding fines, significantly reducing the monthly average number of fines from 650 to 200.

RTA will now begin the process of introducing the speed senor in its entire fleet of 9,292, taxis by early next year.

The ‘Aman’ speed sensor, which is connected to taxi’s engine, emits an alert sound to the driver if he or she exceeds the speed limit. If the driver doesn’t reduce the speed within 60 seconds, a ticket is issued.