RTA to offer one day ticket for Dubai Marina's water bus service

AED25 ticket aimed at tourists moving around the Marina area, says Dubai's transport authority

By Neil Halligan
  • Monday, 30 June 2014 6:34 PM

Dubai’s RTA has launched a new one day hop-on, hop-off ticket for it water bus service around the four stations in Dubai Marina.

The AED25 ticket allows users to travel freely between both sides of the Marina, and is aimed at enhancing the tourist movement in the Dubai Marina.

Hussain Khansaheb, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, said the ticket will also come with 28 discount vouchers from tour operators, restaurants and retail outlets in Dubai, including The Lost Chambers at Atlantis Hotel, Wild Wadi, and a trip by C-Wings Plane.

Dubai’s Public Transport Agency has been running the water bus service in the Dubai Marina since January 2013 starting with two stations, and in November that year it added two more stations.

The ordinary fare in the Dubai Marina ranges from AED3 to AED5.

