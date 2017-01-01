RTA sees 1.8m public transport users on New Year’s Eve

Over half a million journeys were completed using Dubai's taxi service

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 1 January 2017 5:17 PM
Over half a million journeys were completed using Dubai's taxi service on New Year's Eve

Duba's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said a total of 1,793,691 journeys were made by passengers on New Year's Eve.

In its statistics, the RTA said there were a total of 769,817 riders on its metro network, 509,089 riders using the Red Line and 260,728 riders using the Green Line. Dubai Tram, which travels between Dubai Marina and Al Sufouh, served 32,850 riders. Public buses report a total of 393,763 users.

Marine transit modes ferried 53,932 passengers, while 543,329 journeys were completed using Dubai's taxi service.

The RTA mapped out a comprehensive traffic management plan for New Year's Eve, especially in the vicinity of Dubai Mall-Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal areas. It has extended the operation hours of the metro and tram such that both services would run continuously from the dawn of 31/12/2016 up to the midnight of 01/01/2017.

