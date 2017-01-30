|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Nusret Gökçe– aka ‘salt bae’ – is planning to open a restaurant in the UK capital and New York City.
The Turkish restaurateur is currently enjoying his 15 minutes of fame after videos of him flamboyantly butchering and seasoning meat went viral.
The videos, posted on Nusret's Instagram, quickly spurred a host of memes that also went viral, and his image was then spray-painted onto walls in Abu Dhabi and Melbourne.
Since then, his face has been spotted on a t-shirt worn by singer Rihanna, which Nusret posted on his Instagram page.
More recently, he met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed.
Turkish newspaper Hurriyet is now reporting that there are plans for chains of his Nusr-et restautant to open in London and New York this year.
He told the newspaper that he does not speak other foreign languages but that he “could communicate with people through meat”.
SaltBae chef to open London and NYC restaurants
Social media phenomenon looks to expand his restaurant empire...
Healthy food online platform Eatcleanme.com to open in Dubai
Website to focus solely on healthy restaurants and will...
The Experience by Reif Othman
Finally - a different dining experience we have all been...
Celebrate Russian Christmas at Vesna Restaurant and Lounge
Dine in “Tsar imperial style” at the Slavic restaurant on...
Sip on gold cappuccino at the Armani Hotel Dubai
Coffee with a side of 23 carat gold flakes for AED75
Review: Armani Ristorante, Dubai
Armani Hotel's signature restaurant in Burj Khalifa is a...
Culinary creator: Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem
Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem has pioneered a string...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules