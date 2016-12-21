Same-day delivery tops UAE e-shoppers' demands – report

PwC report also finds 46% of online shoppers pay using debit card in UAE

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Wednesday, 21 December 2016 1:04 PM

An increasing number of online shoppers in the UAE are ready to pay more for same-day delivery, new research suggests.

In its Total Retail Middle East 2016 report, consultancy PwC said that 63 percent of those surveyed in the UAE said they were willing to shell out more money for products to be delivered on the same day.

This compared to 54 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia, the report found.

In November, UAE e-commerce firm Souq.com began started offering same-day delivery in Dubai and plans to expand the service to other major markets in the first half of next year. In the US, online retailers such as Amazon are ramping up expedited shipping and same-day delivery services ahead of Christmas Eve.

While the frequency of online shopping in Middle Eastern markets increased compared to last year, the report said that 10 percent of UAE shoppers claimed to have ten years’ online shopping experience compared to an average of five percent across the whole of the Middle East.

All those surveyed from the UAE said they owned a mobile phone, while seven percent of the respondents across the Middle East region said they did not own a phone.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of online shoppers in the UAE said that after-sales service mattered to them, compared to 31 percent in the Middle East, while 27 percent favoured “click & collect” services against 22 percent for the region.

The report also found that UAE consumers were more likely to opt for a retailer based on their stock availability (24 percent compared to a regional average of 18 percent).

However, 22 percent of respondents from the UAE said they were “more concerned about online security risks” against 14 percent in the region, which helped prompt 46 percent to use a debit card for shopping compared to a regional average of 25 percent.

The Middle East - one of the fastest-growing populations in the world - will see its population doubling to 500 million by 2100 with half of them aged under 24, the report said.

“Because of these demographic shifts, compounded with the other seismic changes provoked by the global megatrends, the Middle Eastern retail sector, is no doubt undergoing a change, a revolution, albeit at a different pace compared to the more developed countries,” Norma Taki, retail and consumer partner at PwC Middle East, said.

The survey is based on feedback from 23,000 online shoppers in 25 countries, including over 1,000 consumers in the Middle East.

Related:

Stories

E-trading without licence 'illegal', warns UAE lawyer

UAE online spending forecast to hit $8.98bn by 2018

Dubai retailers to offer up to 75% discount during festive shopping sale

Tech firm HTC launches UAE e-commerce shop, Saudi roll-out to follow

Most online purchases come from mobile, says Yoox Net-A-Porter chief

Dubai launches annual super sales to boost retail spending

High Noon: Alabbar's plan to conquer e-commerce

Galleries
Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Also in Retail

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Oman said to build Gulf's largest egg supply facility

Also in UAE

Dubai Police launches new software to predict future crimes

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking