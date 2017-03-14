SAP plans new $200m investment in the UAE

|Home
Business software maker makes announcement as it opens new headquarters in Dubai for MENA operations
Business software maker SAP received a visit from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan on Tuesday as the company opened its new headquarters in the city.
SAP opened its MENA Headquarters in Dubai Media City and announced a five-year $200 million investment plan for the UAE, without immediately giving further details.
"SAP’s UAE investment plan and new MENA HQ affirm our commitment to this strategic market,” said Luka Mucic, SAP Global CFO, in a tweet.
