Saudi Arabia aims for transparency with quarterly budget update

World's biggest oil exporter is wooing investors as it tries to reduce budget deficits caused by a collapse in energy revenues

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 2 May 2017 4:28 PM
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that it will issue a quarterly budget progress report for the first time as part of efforts to boost transparency while diversifying its oil-dependent economy.

The world's biggest oil exporter is wooing investors as it tries to reduce budget deficits caused by a collapse in energy revenues.

"We will for the first time in Saudi announce, possibly in a couple of weeks or less, the first quarterly results of the budget," Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference.

Under its Vision 2030 plan released last year, the kingdom aims to develop its industrial, investment and small-medium business base to employ more Saudis and reduce its reliance on oil revenue.

"The government made a clear commitment that they will increase the level of transparency," al-Jaadan said.

"They will submit to international laws on transparency" and respond to the needs of the private sector which requires timely data to make investment decisions, he added.

The Vision 2030 plan coincided with a plunge in global oil prices that began in 2014 and left Saudi Arabia with a budget deficit for this year initially projected at $53 billion (48.5 billion euros).

In September authorities froze salaries and limited benefits for civil servants - who comprise the bulk of the workforce - as part of austerity measures.

But last month King Salman restored those benefits.

Minister of State Mohammed al-Shaikh later explained that the move coincided with "the substantially better-than-expected budgetary performance" in the first quarter after the government took measures to cope with its budget deficit.

These included cuts in subsidies and delays in major projects.

In October Saudi Arabia raised $17.5 billion in its first international bond offering.

The kingdom is also preparing to sell less than five-percent of energy giant Aramco next year. In April it cut taxes on oil companies in a major move that could attract investors.

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Tadawul, has opened to foreign investors and in February began an alternative trading platform, Nomu, to boost small and medium firms.

Two more companies have been approved for offerings on Nomu in addition to the seven that already trade, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Vice Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, told the same conference.

"The first day of trading on the Nomu market was larger than most of the main markets in our GCC countries, which gives you an indication of the pent-up demand," he said, referring to the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia restores bonuses, allowances for state employees

Saudi, Gulf growth set to slow amid oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia raises $9bn in first global sukuk issue

Saudi Arabia posts first rise in non-oil exports for 8 months

Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

Companies

Central Bank of Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

UAE activates visa on arrival for Indians with US visa, green card

Dubai business group plans to open second Latin America office

Also in Saudi Arabia

Barclays sees wealth funds, bank mergers driving MidEast deals

Human rights VS business interests: Merkel's tricky talks in Saudi Arabia

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking