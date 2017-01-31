Saudi Arabia approves measures ahead of VAT launch

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
5% value added tax to be imposed in Gulf kingdom in line with rest of GCC from 2018
Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Monday approved the GCC agreement for imposing a value added tax (VAT) from next year, the state news agency announced.
In a session chaired by King Salman in Riyadh, the council of ministers gave its official approval to the measure, confirming that the kingdom is ready to implement it, said Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Under the plans, a five percent levy will apply to certain goods following an agreement signed by the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council last June.
The move is in line with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendation for Gulf states to introduce further revenue-raising measures to help adjust to low oil prices that have hampered their economic growth.
Many GCC countries have already agreed to impose taxes on cigarettes and soft drinks this year.
Saudi Arabia’s 2017 state budget also recommended a five percent VAT from 2018.
Awesome! Many thanks to the govt of UAE and the citizens of UAE!!
I hope India reciprocates and lights up CST station and Air India building in Mumbai... more
I wonder what it costs to buy and run one of the modern room a/c? I see a samsung f9000 it looks about 13k aed, I think running 24 hours a day works out... moreMonday, 30 January 2017 8:30 AM - gordon
Kim K, 'famous only for being famous' is a long way from my ideal or favourite person, but the facts remain that she gave up her own time to visit the... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 8:01 AM - Lord Wonko
Many individuals around the world are praying for Firoz and similar people... Families and kids were waiting and still waiting for those unfortunate..... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 9:33 AM - Mad
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules