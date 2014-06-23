Saudi Arabia bans male expat tailors

Saudi Arabia has banned male expats from working in women’s dress making workshops as part of an ongoing feminisation and nationalisation of the workforce.

The kingdom already has feminised retail stores selling women’s clothing and lingerie.

No new visas will be issued to foreign male tailors, while existing workers will be phased out of workshops.

The change comes while women still are being trained in dressmaking.

The kingdom is attempting to increase the number of Saudis hired in the private sector to reduce unemployment, which is estimated to be around 10 percent. It also is opening up opportunities for women, which so far have been limited to specific jobs allocated by the government.

However, some businesses and analysts have said the Saudisation and feminisation programs have been implemented before Saudis have been adequately trained to fill the gaps.