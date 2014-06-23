Saudi Arabia bans male expat tailors

Local women are being trained to take-over as dressmakers in next step in kingdom’s feminisation plan

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 1:12 PM
(Getty Images - Photo for illustrative purpose only)

Saudi Arabia has banned male expats from working in women’s dress making workshops as part of an ongoing feminisation and nationalisation of the workforce.

The kingdom already has feminised retail stores selling women’s clothing and lingerie.

No new visas will be issued to foreign male tailors, while existing workers will be phased out of workshops.

The change comes while women still are being trained in dressmaking.

The kingdom is attempting to increase the number of Saudis hired in the private sector to reduce unemployment, which is estimated to be around 10 percent. It also is opening up opportunities for women, which so far have been limited to specific jobs allocated by the government.

However, some businesses and analysts have said the Saudisation and feminisation programs have been implemented before Saudis have been adequately trained to fill the gaps.

Posted by: Shafiqur Rahman Tuesday, 24 June 2014 1:34 PM[UAE] - Riyadh Saudi Arabia - Native Bangladesh

Really good step, because women dress make by women tailor is good, good for their hejab and privacy of women other hand support to the un empolyment Job market. Every area in saudi arabia has tailor shop but most of man tailor (expart-foreigner)and customer is women.

