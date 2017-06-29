Saudi Arabia denies report former Crown Prince confined to palace

New York Times reported that Prince Muhammed bin Nayef was barred from leaving the kingdom and confined to his palace

By Bloomberg
  • Thursday, 29 June 2017 4:11 PM
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

A senior Saudi Arabian official denied a report that the former heir to the throne, Prince Muhammed bin Nayef, has been confined to his palace since he was removed from his position last week.

Since stepping down, the prince faces no restrictions on his movement and has left home on a daily basis, the official said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the prince has been barred from leaving the kingdom and was confined to his palace in the coastal city of Jeddah, citing current and former American officials and Saudis close to the royal family.

The Saudi royal palace has sought to project an image of stability and unity regarding the kingdom’s new heir after Bin Nayef, 57, was relieved of his post in favor of 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman.

Thirty-one of the 34 members in the Allegiance Council, which decides on matters of succession, voted in favour of the appointment, and state television showed footage of Prince Mohammed kissing the hand of his sidelined elder cousin - an apparent effort to lay to rest concern of a behind-the-scenes power struggle.

The abrupt shakeup consolidated the young crown prince’s growing power in the world’s biggest oil exporter. Even before the promotion, Prince Mohammed was dictating defence and oil policy, including overseeing plans to sell a stake in state oil giant Aramco.

He has also led the war effort in Yemen against Iran-backed rebels and was a key figure in the decision to isolate Qatar this month.

Related:

Stories

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

Saudi King appoints Mohammed Bin Salman as Crown Prince

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

'Trump factor' seen in naming of new Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Saudi Vision 2030 'to falter' on weak productivity

Videos

Video: Saudi succession change

Video: Saudi succession change

Also in Politics & Economics

In pictures: Rescue over 8,000 migrants in Mediterranean

Qatar should take opportunity to 'pull back', says UAE's envoy

Also in Saudi Arabia

Terrorism case against Qatar muddied by Muslim Brotherhood links

Gulf allies 'may step up sanctions on Qatar' – ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Why the youngest crown prince in living memory represents a broader...

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

Yemen, the Saudi economy and the Qatar-Gulf crisis will be high...

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

Profile: New heir to Saudi throne holds power beyond his years...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking