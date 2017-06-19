Saudi Arabia expects global oil market to balance in Q4

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih says forecast takes into account the rise of shale oil production

By Bloomberg
  • Monday, 19 June 2017 1:59 PM
Saudi Arabias energy minister and president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Khalid al-Falih. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabias energy minister and president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Khalid al-Falih. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

The oil market is expected to balance in the fourth quarter even as output from fellow OPEC members Libya and Nigeria as well as from shale oil producers is on the rise, according to Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

The global effort to reduce crude production since the start of the year is helping fundamentals to move in the right direction though it will take time to see an impact on the market because oil inventories have risen over the past few years, he said in an interview with the London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

“The forecasts that the oil market will rebalance in the fourth quarter have taken into consideration the rise in shale oil production,” he said. The rise in crude production from Libya and Nigeria is posing no threat as “the level of increase from these two countries is still within the limits set by the Algeria agreement of 500,000 barrels a day,” he told the Saudi-owned daily.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries as well as producers from outside the group reached an initial deal in Algiers in September to cut production to curb the global glut and shore up prices. Libya and Nigeria were exempt from the deal when it was formalized later in the year. The six-month deal which started on January 1, was extended until March.

OPEC and its partners in the agreement for the global output cuts do not target any oil price and the volatility in the oil market is due to speculation, Al-Falih said.

Oil inventories stored on land and at sea are falling, he said. Oil stored on floating facilities in the sea are at their lowest since 2014 after they fell by 50 million barrels, while inventories in countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development dropped by 65 million barrels a day from their peak in July 2016, he said.

Market watchers only look at U.S. oil stockpiles “where decline rates in inventories are less than expected” and neglect to recognize stockpiles have fallen elsewhere, he said.

Related:

Stories

How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

OPEC agrees to extend oil output cut to March 2018

Saudi says all "on board" to extend oil cuts

Saudis take aim at swollen US oil stockpiles in strategy shift

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih meets with Russian Oil Minister Alexander Novak

In pictures: Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih meets with Russian Oil Minister Alexander Novak

Companies

Ministry of Oil - Saudi Arabia

Also in Energy

Mubadala says to sell stake in UAE's Tabreed to Engie

UAE to save $190bn with new energy strategy, says minister

Also in Saudi Arabia

Iraqi PM visits Saudi Arabia at time of Gulf turmoil

Montblanc opens new boutique in Riyadh

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking