Saudi Arabia foils attempts to smuggle more than 2kg of heroin

Customs officers at Jeddah's international airport also foil bid to bring 24,674 captagon pills and 317g of cocaine into Gulf kingdom

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 7 February 2017 8:29 PM
King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Customs officers at Jeddah's international airport have said they have foiled plans to smuggle more than 2kg on heroin into Saudi Arabia.

Officers at King Abdulaziz International Airport foiled six attempts to smuggle a total of 2.223kg of heroin found hidden on three people arriving in the Gulf kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdulaziz Bandar Al-Ruhaili, director general of customs at King Abdulaziz International Airport, said officers also foiled an attempt to smuggle 24,674 captagon pills in addition to 317 grams of cocaine found hidden in the intestines of another passenger.

No further details were disclosed.

