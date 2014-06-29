Saudi Arabia gives green light for 6 hotel projects

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Projects reportedly include four- and five-star hotels, hotel apartments and a spa
Saudi’s Commission for Tourism and Antiquities has issued licenses for six new hotel projects in Assir province, director general of the commission’s branch in the area Mohammad Al Omrah said, it was reported.
Al Omrah said the projects included four five and four-star hotels, hotel apartments and a spa.
They were expected to be completed within the next two years, Arab News reported.
The projects would expand high quality accommodation facilities that serve tourist aspirations, he said.
Meanwhile, the commission has registered 96 violations against 212 accommodation facilities in the past two weeks following inspections.
The inspections uncovered high prices and poor hygiene standards in addition to “violating the offered tourist services”, the newspaper reported.
Al Omrah said the the commission’s branch had received 48 complaints during the past two weeks which had been dealt with.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules