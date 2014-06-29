Saudi Arabia gives green light for 6 hotel projects

Saudi’s Commission for Tourism and Antiquities has issued licenses for six new hotel projects in Assir province, director general of the commission’s branch in the area Mohammad Al Omrah said, it was reported.

Al Omrah said the projects included four five and four-star hotels, hotel apartments and a spa.

They were expected to be completed within the next two years, Arab News reported.

The projects would expand high quality accommodation facilities that serve tourist aspirations, he said.

Meanwhile, the commission has registered 96 violations against 212 accommodation facilities in the past two weeks following inspections.

The inspections uncovered high prices and poor hygiene standards in addition to “violating the offered tourist services”, the newspaper reported.

Al Omrah said the the commission’s branch had received 48 complaints during the past two weeks which had been dealt with.