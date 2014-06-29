Saudi Arabia gives green light for 6 hotel projects

Projects reportedly include four- and five-star hotels, hotel apartments and a spa

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:57 PM

Saudi’s Commission for Tourism and Antiquities has issued licenses for six new hotel projects in Assir province, director general of the commission’s branch in the area Mohammad Al Omrah said, it was reported.

Al Omrah said the projects included four five and four-star hotels, hotel apartments and a spa.

They were expected to be completed within the next two years, Arab News reported.

The projects would expand high quality accommodation facilities that serve tourist aspirations, he said.

Meanwhile, the commission has registered 96 violations against 212 accommodation facilities in the past two weeks following inspections.

The inspections uncovered high prices and poor hygiene standards in addition to “violating the offered tourist services”, the newspaper reported.

Al Omrah said the the commission’s branch had received 48 complaints during the past two weeks which had been dealt with.

Related:

Stories

Nakheel looking to add 2900 hotel rooms over 3 years

Bahrain tops MidEast hotel occupancy growth in May

Eight plots released for more mid-range Dubai hotels

Saudi economic city launches $1bn in investment opportunities

Middle East named world's fastest growing region for hotels

Galleries
Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking