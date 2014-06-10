Saudi Arabia jails 33 for up to 30 years on terrorism charges

Jeddah court also rules that some of the defendants would be banned from travel after serving their sentences

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 1:55 PM

A Saudi court sentenced 33 suspected Islamist militants on Monday to up to 30 years in prison, the official Saudi Press Agency said, eight years after their arrest on terrorism charges.

Seventy-one people were arrested in Riyadh's al Nakheel district in 2006 on charges including forming a terrorist cell, possession of weapons and plotting prison escapes.

While 33 defendants were sentenced on Monday, the SPA report had no information on the status of the other 38.

The Jeddah court also ruled that some of the defendants would be banned from travel after serving their sentences.

In 2006, Saudi authorities crushed a three-year al Qaeda insurgency aimed at destabilising the U.S. ally, the world's No. 1 oil exporter. Saudi Arabia has detained more than 11,000 people in its security prisons as a result.

The remnants of that al Qaeda group fled to Yemen where in 2009 they joined local militants to form Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, now seen as one of the most dangerous branches of the movement around the world.

Saudi Arabia has put on trial hundreds of accused militants in recent months, jailing many of them and sentencing others to death on charges that they played a role in the 2003-06 insurgency or aided those going to fight in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The conservative Islamic kingdom has grown increasingly concerned about radicalisation this year because the war in Syria has spurred what they see as a surge in online militancy. Riyadh is worried about a new al Qaeda campaign of attacks.

Related:

Stories

Saudi prince loses "state immunity" plea in $20m UK court case

Saudi Arabia reviews social media laws

Expats accused of bribing Saudi officials to fast-track illegal works

Saudi anti-corruption commission urged to probe railway delays

Saudi airman convicted in rape of boy in Las Vegas seeks new trial

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking