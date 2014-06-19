Saudi Arabia lifts ban on expats leading Ramadan prayers

Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on some expats leading prayers during Ramadan, according to Arab News.

However, foreign imams would have to be a member of the Charitable Society for the Memorization of the Holy Quran, Ministry of Islamic Affairs spokesman Salman Al Atawi said.

They also would not be allowed to make the call to prayer.

Leading prayers and other activities at mosques in the conservative kingdom is subject to strict regulations.

Imams also are not allowed to take holidays during Ramadan – the holy month of Islam during which Muslims fast.

Ramadan will start on June 29 this year, it was confirmed on Wednesday.