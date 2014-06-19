Saudi Arabia lifts ban on expats leading Ramadan prayers

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Leading prayers and other activities at mosques in the conservative kingdom is subject to strict regulations
Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on some expats leading prayers during Ramadan, according to Arab News.
However, foreign imams would have to be a member of the Charitable Society for the Memorization of the Holy Quran, Ministry of Islamic Affairs spokesman Salman Al Atawi said.
They also would not be allowed to make the call to prayer.
Leading prayers and other activities at mosques in the conservative kingdom is subject to strict regulations.
Imams also are not allowed to take holidays during Ramadan – the holy month of Islam during which Muslims fast.
Ramadan will start on June 29 this year, it was confirmed on Wednesday.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules