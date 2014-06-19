Saudi Arabia lifts ban on expats leading Ramadan prayers

Leading prayers and other activities at mosques in the conservative kingdom is subject to strict regulations

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Thursday, 19 June 2014 2:03 PM

Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on some expats leading prayers during Ramadan, according to Arab News.

However, foreign imams would have to be a member of the Charitable Society for the Memorization of the Holy Quran, Ministry of Islamic Affairs spokesman Salman Al Atawi said.

They also would not be allowed to make the call to prayer.

Leading prayers and other activities at mosques in the conservative kingdom is subject to strict regulations.

Imams also are not allowed to take holidays during Ramadan – the holy month of Islam during which Muslims fast.

Ramadan will start on June 29 this year, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Related:

Stories

Official confirmation: Ramadan to start June 29

UK-based Haj group slams price hikes for pilgrims

Saudi Haj service providers under fire for exorbitant rates

Saudi Arabia plans new airport to serve Makkah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia opens Haj hotel for tardy pilgrims

Galleries
In Pictures: 10 of the best Iftars in the UAE

In Pictures: 10 of the best Iftars in the UAE

Revealed: Latest Ramadan fashion trends for women

Revealed: Latest Ramadan fashion trends for women

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking