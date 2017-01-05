Saudi Arabia lifts home buyers' bank loan-to-value ratio to 85%

Move is part of authorities' drive to stimulate the real estate market, ease a shortage of affordable housing

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 2:01 PM

Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Thursday it would allow banks to supply a bigger share of funding for purchases of homes, as part of authorities' drive to stimulate the real estate market and ease a shortage of affordable housing.

Banks will now be permitted to lend buyers 85 percent of the value of a home, up from 70 percent previously. That will apply to purchases of first homes by Saudi citizens.

The change will let banks offer a wider variety of products in the market without compromising the financial stability of the banks, the central bank said.

Last March, it raised the loan-to-value ratio to 85 percent from 70 percent for specialised mortgage companies but did not do so for banks. At the time, it said mortgage firms were more able to bear increased risk associated with the change because unlike commercial banks, depositors' money was not at risk.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia to form $13bn housing refinancing company

Jeddah sees 4,000 new homes enter market during Q3

Affordable housing demand rising in Saudi capital city

Saudi Arabia takes new steps to ease bank liquidity crunch

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In Pictures: Saudi Arabia ambitious attempt to move economy beyond oil

In Pictures: Saudi Arabia ambitious attempt to move economy beyond oil

Companies

Central Bank of Saudi Arabia

Also in Banking & Finance

Bahrain's Ithmaar Bank wins backing to launch new structure

Selective tax not yet implemented, says Saudi ministry

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia rejects call to allow water exports despite low sales

Video: Saudi music video on women's rights goes viral

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking