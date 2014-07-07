Saudi Arabia mulls launch of matchmaker licence

Majority of marriages in the kingdom are by arrangement, but some ‘professional’ matchmakers are scamming would-be brides, grooms

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 1:57 PM

Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering officially licensing matchmakers to reduce the number of scams, which in some cases have led to women being married to multiple men.

The licenses would involve specific training, creating an official profession, Arab News reported.

There are about 250,000 matchmakers in the kingdom, where marriage is more often through arrangement.

The newspaper said there had been cases of matchmakers duping women into marrying two men, while in one case a matchmaker used multiple SIM cards to convince a man to transfer money into an account he said was owned by a woman that had agreed to marry him.

Some matchmakers also had been touting fake licenses with stamps that appeared to be from the Justice Ministry, although no such licences presently exist.

