Saudi Arabia mulls launch of matchmaker licence

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Majority of marriages in the kingdom are by arrangement, but some ‘professional’ matchmakers are scamming would-be brides, grooms
Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering officially licensing matchmakers to reduce the number of scams, which in some cases have led to women being married to multiple men.
The licenses would involve specific training, creating an official profession, Arab News reported.
There are about 250,000 matchmakers in the kingdom, where marriage is more often through arrangement.
The newspaper said there had been cases of matchmakers duping women into marrying two men, while in one case a matchmaker used multiple SIM cards to convince a man to transfer money into an account he said was owned by a woman that had agreed to marry him.
Some matchmakers also had been touting fake licenses with stamps that appeared to be from the Justice Ministry, although no such licences presently exist.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules