Saudi Arabia mulls raising fuel prices by 30% from July

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Industry souces say increase would be part of plan to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels
Saudi Arabia may increase its domestic gasoline prices by 30 percent from July, industry sources said, part of a reform plan by the world's top oil exporter to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels.
In December 2015 the kingdom raised the price of 95 octane gasoline to 0.90 riyal ($0.24) per litre from 0.60 riyal.
However, that still kept Saudi Arabia among the countries with the cheapest gasoline prices in the world.
The government now wants domestic fuel prices to be on a par with international levels by 2020. The move, part of reforms to ease the burden of subsidies on government finances, will drive energy efficiency and cut consumption, sources say.
"Basically, a 30 percent is what everyone is talking about," said a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified.
Two other industry sources confirmed a 30 percent rise was being considered. A third source said a decision had yet to be taken on the exact increase and the mechanism for doing it.
"There might be a change in the date or the percentage of the increase in line with the financial burden that citizens may shoulder," one of the sources said.
The Saudi Ministry of Energy did not respond to a request for comment.
Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih had said the gasoline price will be linked to a benchmark price.
Analysts say, the kingdom, the largest economy in the Gulf region is likely to follow the mechanism of the United Arab Emirates and link domestic fuel prices to international ones.
As the government tries to curb wasteful consumption, the fuel increase is linked to "The Citizen Account", from which cash handouts will be given to low to medium income Saudis.
"People have already started to switch to lower grade gasoline and if they haven't then they will do it this year, the cash handouts will alter consumer behaviour but may benefit other sectors in the economy," said Mustafa Ansari, an energy analyst at APICORP.
Policies and measures will be determined by a ministerial committee made of ministers of labour, finance, economy and planning for the Citizens Account before May 1, said Majed al-Osaimi, the general supervisor of the social development sector and the Citizen Account.
Analysts say demand growth for motor fuel did not drop in 2016 after the December 2015 rise but it slowed. However, it is unclear if this was due to higher pump prices or a slowing economy, said David Isaak, Principal Consultant at FG Energy.
"The biggest effect from a Saudi move to market prices won't be a sharp change in demand, but a long-term change in the trajectory of demand growth," Isaak said.
BMI Research said from an estimated year-on-year drop of 3 percent in 2016, fuel demand is forecast to fall another 1 percent in 2017.
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Sadly with China paying lip-service to green initiatives and Trump actively pursuing an anti-climate change agenda (and all of the $'s that will pump into... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:18 PM - Fentoni
As the article mentions work started on a slip road to make entry from the Ranches safer about 2 years ago but halted abruptly about a year ago and hasn... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:14 PM - JRH
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules