Saudi Arabia mulls raising fuel prices by 30% from July

Industry souces say increase would be part of plan to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels

By Reuters
  • Monday, 27 February 2017 7:25 PM

Saudi Arabia may increase its domestic gasoline prices by 30 percent from July, industry sources said, part of a reform plan by the world's top oil exporter to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels.

In December 2015 the kingdom raised the price of 95 octane gasoline to 0.90 riyal ($0.24) per litre from 0.60 riyal.

However, that still kept Saudi Arabia among the countries with the cheapest gasoline prices in the world.

The government now wants domestic fuel prices to be on a par with international levels by 2020. The move, part of reforms to ease the burden of subsidies on government finances, will drive energy efficiency and cut consumption, sources say.

"Basically, a 30 percent is what everyone is talking about," said a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified.

Two other industry sources confirmed a 30 percent rise was being considered. A third source said a decision had yet to be taken on the exact increase and the mechanism for doing it.

"There might be a change in the date or the percentage of the increase in line with the financial burden that citizens may shoulder," one of the sources said.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy did not respond to a request for comment.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih had said the gasoline price will be linked to a benchmark price.

Analysts say, the kingdom, the largest economy in the Gulf region is likely to follow the mechanism of the United Arab Emirates and link domestic fuel prices to international ones.

As the government tries to curb wasteful consumption, the fuel increase is linked to "The Citizen Account", from which cash handouts will be given to low to medium income Saudis.

"People have already started to switch to lower grade gasoline and if they haven't then they will do it this year, the cash handouts will alter consumer behaviour but may benefit other sectors in the economy," said Mustafa Ansari, an energy analyst at APICORP.

Policies and measures will be determined by a ministerial committee made of ministers of labour, finance, economy and planning for the Citizens Account before May 1, said Majed al-Osaimi, the general supervisor of the social development sector and the Citizen Account.

Analysts say demand growth for motor fuel did not drop in 2016 after the December 2015 rise but it slowed. However, it is unclear if this was due to higher pump prices or a slowing economy, said David Isaak, Principal Consultant at FG Energy.

"The biggest effect from a Saudi move to market prices won't be a sharp change in demand, but a long-term change in the trajectory of demand growth," Isaak said.

BMI Research said from an estimated year-on-year drop of 3 percent in 2016, fuel demand is forecast to fall another 1 percent in 2017.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia sees first deflation for more than a decade

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Saudi Arabia said to mull further rises in retail fuel prices in 2017

Saudi Arabia to hold off on plans to tax expat remittances for now - report

Saudi Arabia to invite bids for green energy projects in April

Galleries
In pictures: Long queues at stations ahead of Kuwait fuel hike

In pictures: Long queues at stations ahead of Kuwait fuel hike

REVEALED: World's cheapest petrol prices

REVEALED: World's cheapest petrol prices

Companies

Ministry of Oil - Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

Qatar's foreign trade surplus jumps 62% in January

Closing the Gulf's gender gap

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi city to host Arab world's first YouTube FanFest

Second Saudi stock market surges on first day

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Closing the Gulf's gender gap

Closing the Gulf's gender gap

GCC states fell behind in closing the gap between women and men...

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking