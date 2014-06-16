Saudi Arabia pardons 300 prisoners in 2013

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Reconciliation committee received 715 cases requesting intervention, approved less than half.
Saudi’s reconciliation committee pardoned 304 prisoners last year, according to its annual report.
The report, presented to Emir of Makkah and committee chairman, Prince Mishal Bin Abdullah, said the committee received 715 requests for intervention and mediation in securing pardons for prisoners sentenced to death, Saudi Gazette reported.
Of these cases, 304 prisoners were pardoned while 288 cases were under various stages of processing between the committee, prison administrations and the families of the victims, it said.
The cases came from all 13 provinces of the kingdom.
According to the annual report, the committee has achieved reconciliation in 21,000 cases since its formation in March 2002.
Reconciliation was achieved in 4,463 cases for disputes between family members, including brothers and relatives; 752 cases of disobedience to parents and 1,129 cases of family violence.
The report said the committee solved 3,047 marital cases involving disputes between couples regarding alimony, custody, “disobedience by wives” and divorce.
It also dealt with 1,223 financial cases between individuals and commercial establishments, while it 967 cases were social disputes between neighbours in the same residential districts in the governorates of the Makkah region, the Gazette reported.
