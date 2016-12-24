Saudi Arabia plans to borrow $10-15bn internationally in 2017

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Saudi Arabia plans to borrow between $10 to $15 billion from international markets in 2017 and around 70 billion riyals from the domestic market, a senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya television channel.
Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Finance Committee at the Royal Court, was speaking to Al Arabiya in an interview aired on Friday.
The Saudi government borrowed $17.5 billion this year in its first international bond issue, and also raised a $10 billion international loan.
It offered about 20 billion riyals of domestic bonds to banks every month through September, before suspending those issues; finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters on Thursday that he expected to resume domestic bond issues in the first quarter of 2017.
