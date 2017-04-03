Saudi Arabia posts first rise in non-oil exports for 8 months

Central Department of Statistics and Information data also reveals that non-oil imports shrank by 11.6%

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 3 April 2017 2:28 PM

Saudi Arabia posted its first rise in non-oil exports for eight months in January, according to latest data released by the country's Central Department of Statistics and Information.

The value of Saudi Arabia's imports shrank 11.6 percent to SR43.2 billion from a year earlier in January while non-oil exports rose by 10.3 percent to more than SR14 billion over the same period.               

Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s credit worthiness was cut one level by Fitch Ratings, which said low oil prices were worsening public and external finances.

Fitch reduced Saudi Arabia’s rating to A+, the fifth-highest investment grade, and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Saudi Arabia, where more than 60 percent of government revenue last year came from oil, reported a 15 percent rise in the federal government budget deficit to 17.3 percent of economic output in 2016, Fitch said.

Net foreign assets of the central bank, or the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, fell by $49.5 billion, or 7.7 percent of gross domestic product, between June 2016 and January 2017.

Related:

Stories

Saudi ratings cut on worsening public finances

Deflation in Saudi Arabia eases in February

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

Companies

Central Bank of Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

Bahrain's king approves military trials for civilians

Video: Egypt's President Sisi to meet Donald Trump

Also in Saudi Arabia

Technical disruptions 'ongoing' at Saudi banking major

Video: Saudi dad fights autism through hip-hop

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Where is Bahrain headed?

Where is Bahrain headed?

The kingdom has identified jewels in its accelerating non-oil...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking