Saudi Arabia rejects call to allow water exports despite low sales

Sector investor says majority of 180 water plants export water due to poor domestic sales

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 2:02 PM
(Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images)

(Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has rejected a request by bottling plants for permission to export water to a neighbouring Gulf country, stressing that all water companies are banned from selling bottle and non-bottled water and ice outside the Kingdom.

In a letter sent to the Council of Saudi Chambers and circulated to owners of water plants and factories, the ministry also urged more awareness about regulations in the water sector, reported Okaz newspaper.

An investor in the sector who wished to remain anonymous told the newspaper the majority of the 180 water plants in Saudi export water. He said sales are especially low in the winter season with nearly half the daily output of the plants not sold due to the decline in demand for potable water.

He added that the shelf life of bottled drinking water is one year and that the stocks need to be disposed of within that duration.

“The cost of water production includes the cost of bottles, lids and cartons, which means the plants need to export water to make up for loss in local demand, especially when lifting of subsidies on energy takes effect,” he said.

Related:

Stories

Saudi councillors urge study on water consumption

Saudi sovereign fund denies plan to buy stake in UAE utility firm

Saudi Arabia may reduce water, power subsidies further under new national programme

Coca-Cola to build $100m bottling plant in Saudi Arabia

New Saudi minister to set 'affordable' water tariff

Water scarcity could cost Middle East up to 6% of GDP

Saudi king replaces minister for water and electricity

Companies

Ministry of Commerce and Industry - Saudi Arabia

Also in Retail

Selective tax not yet implemented, says Saudi ministry

Brazilian food exporter BRF to raise $1.5bn from IPO of Dubai unit

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia lifts home buyers' bank loan-to-value ratio to 85%

Video: Saudi music video on women's rights goes viral

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking