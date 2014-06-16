Saudi Arabia rejects foreign interference in Iraq

Gulf kingdom blames Baghdad's 'sectarian and exclusionary' policies for offensive by Sunni insurgents

By Reuters
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 6:24 PM
(AFP/Getty Images)

(AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia rejected on Monday the idea of any foreign interference in Iraq and blamed Baghdad's "sectarian and exclusionary" policies for a lightning offensive by Sunni insurgents.

Rebels from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) have seized several Iraqi cities, threatening to split the country down sectarian lines, a deeply worrying prospect for the region and beyond.

The crisis "would not have happened if it wasn't for the sectarian and exclusionary policies that were practised in Iraq in past years and which threatened its security, stability and sovereignty", official news agency SPA cited Information Minister Abdulaziz Khoja as saying.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia views Shi'ite Iran as a potentially dangerous rival and like most Gulf Arab states is wary of its support for the Shi'ite-led Iraqi government that came to power after Sunni president Saddam Hussein was forced from power by the 2003 US invasion.

In the government statement, Riyadh made no mention of possible talks on Iraq between Washington and Iran, something a senior US official said might happen on the sidelines of nuclear talks in Vienna this week.

But Riyadh said it was necessary to "preserve Iraq's sovereignty" and rejected any outside interference inBaghdad's internal affairs. It also urged the "quick formation of a national consensus government".

Earlier on Monday, Qatar's foreign minister blamed the "narrow" Shi'ite sectarianism of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's government in Baghdad for the crisis.

The remarks by Saudi Arabia and Qatar are likely to worsen relations with Baghdad, which has long accused both of them of backing the insurgents, something they deny.

The militants' gains followed "negative factors building up over a period of years", Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah as telling a conference in Bolivia on Sunday.

"(Baghdad has been) pursuing policies based on narrow factional interests, adopting marginalisation and exclusion, ignoring peaceful sit-ins, dispersing them by force, using violence against them and describing opponents as terrorists," said Attiyah.

Sunni Muslims, who dominated Shi'ite-majority Iraq until the ousting of Saddam Hussein, have long complained of marginalisation and persecution under Maliki's Shi'ite-dominated government.

Iraq's Sunni Vice-President Tareq al-Hashemi fled Baghdad in 2011 after the authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on terrorism charges.

Related:

Stories

US Navy ship with 550 Marines on board entering Gulf

Qatar blames Iraqi government for rebel advance

Former UK PM Blair says Iraq crisis not his fault, urges action

Pentagon orders aircraft carrier to Gulf to add Iraq military option

Galleries
Iraq prepares for election

Iraq prepares for election

Companies

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: HMD Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:30 PM[UAE] - Bahrain

Syria has no oil but more than 200,000 died and 1.5million displaced = no action ??!!
Iraq has oil but only small number died or displaced = action is must ??!!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: ghazi al hind Tuesday, 17 June 2014 9:10 AM[UAE] - UK

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Qatar (and other Arab states) practice 'sectarian and exclusionary' policies and have done more than any other country to Iraq's destroy 'sovereignty'.

Wasn't it Saudia Arabia and Kuwait who paid for the bombing of Iraq during the Gulf war and supported the oppressive siege (sanctions).



Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking