Saudi Arabia relaxes ban on family visa renewals

U-turn comes just a month after the kingdom said visit visas for expats would not be extended

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:57 PM

Relatives of Saudi expatriate workers currently visiting the kingdom can have their family visit visas renewed for the rest of the year, Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Naif has announced.

Last month, a Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) official had said that from June 29 (Ramadan 1) visit visas for expatriates, except for Syrian nationals, would no longer be extended, local media reported.

However, on Saturday Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Yahya said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that expatriates could now extend visit visas all year round.

He said the directive followed the minister’s realisation that the circumstances of visitors to the kingdom sometimes required them to stay for longer, Saudi Gazette reported.

However, he said while the restriction had been removed, visitors whose visas were due to expire must file an application with the Passport Department.

Related:

Stories

Dependents of Saudi expats exempt from medical tests

Saudi fine defaulters may face travel, visa bans

Saudi Arabia bans male expat tailors

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on expats leading Ramadan prayers

Saudi religious police banned from spying, car chases

Saudi Arabia said to ban women from working at night

Saudi to lift ban on girls playing sport

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking