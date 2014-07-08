Saudi Arabia's new taxi service to create 60,000 new jobs

Saudi Arabia is planning to launch a new taxi service to create 60,000 jobs for nationals, according to Arab News.

The first phase would include 500 cars and 600 drivers in the capital Riyadh, a Ministries of Transport and Labor statement said.

“It aims at improving the quality of limousine services in the country and nationalising jobs in the sector, including those of drivers,” the statement said.

“We will expand the service to other parts of the kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia has introduced a Saudisation program to help reduce the unemployment rate among nationals. Majority of those who do work are in the public sector.

Foreigners make up about one-third of the country’s population of 28 million and are relied upon for most private sector jobs.