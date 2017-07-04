Saudi Arabia said to agree to Iran consulates during hajj

Iran's Foreign Ministry says move agreed despite absence of diplomatic ties between the two rivals

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 4 July 2017 2:16 PM

Iran will be allowed to set up temporary consulates in Saudi Arabia during the hajj pilgrimage despite the absence of diplomatic ties between the two rivals, the foreign ministry in Tehran said Tuesday.

"Some officials from the foreign ministry's consular section will be deployed to Jeddah, Mecca and Medina to provide consular services to Iranian pilgrims during the hajj," spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Iranians were unable to attend the hajj last year after talks on security and logistics fell apart.

But an agreement was reached earlier this year to allow Iranians to take part in this September's hajj.

The two countries severed diplomatic ties in January 2016 after Iranians stormed Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran in response to the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

The region's two leading powers back opposing sides in several conflicts, including in Syria and Yemen.

More than 1.8 million faithful took part in last year's hajj. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims who can must perform it at least once in their lives.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia says arrangements complete for Iranian haj pilgrims

Iran sends delegation to Saudi Arabia for haj talks

Saudi issues invitation to Iran to discuss haj arrangements

Saudi Arabia invites Iran to talks to resolve haj dispute

1.5 million pilgrims visit Madinah since November

UK-based haj group urges zero tolerance on rogue operators

Saudi businesses take hit as international haj pilgrim numbers fall 20%

Galleries
In pictures: Newly re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

In pictures: Newly re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Also in Politics & Economics

Qatar's deadline to meet Saudi-led demands 'won't be extended'

Under-pressure Qatar says to boost gas production 30%

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudia expects US laptop ban to be lifted by July 19

Accor plans to roll out ibis brand across Saudi Arabia

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Dubai's next frontier: Latin America

Dubai's next frontier: Latin America

Latin America accounts for barely 3 percent of Dubai’s total...

GCC nationals in America: Experiencing the good and bad of life under Trump

GCC nationals in America: Experiencing the good and bad of life under Trump

From the distasteful rhetoric on the campaign trail, through...

The new VAT may make a fortune for criminals

The new VAT may make a fortune for criminals

Pressure will be on the UAE and the other GCC countries to make...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking