Saudi Arabia says 'brother state' Qatar must act to end crisis

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir also says efforts will be made to resolve conflict within the GCC

By AFP
  • Wednesday, 7 June 2017 4:45 PM
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir. (OLIVER BERG/AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir. (OLIVER BERG/AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat said Wednesday that Qatar is a "brother state" and that punitive steps against the emirate were a well-intentioned effort to stop its support for Islamic extremism.

Speaking in Berlin, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir also said efforts would be made to resolve the conflict within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"We see Qatar as a brother state, as a partner," he told a joint press conference with German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, according to the German simultaneous translation.

"But you have to be able to tell your friend or your brother when they are doing the right thing and when they are doing the wrong thing."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain are among seven states that have cut diplomatic ties and many major transport links with Qatar, a gas-rich emirate on the Saudi border.

The Arab states accuse Qatar of supporting extremism, a charge Doha firmly denies.

Jubeir said that "for many years Qatar has taken steps to support certain organisations".

"This has been condemned in the past, but unfortunately we have not received appropriate cooperation on this and that's why these measures have now been taken."

He added that "we have taken these steps in the interest of Qatar... and in the interest of security and stability in the region".

"And we hope that our brother Qatar will now take the right steps in order to end this crisis."

Qatar has forged regional alliances independently of its fellow GCC states, drawing accusations from Saudi Arabia and its allies of serving Iranian interests.

Gabriel said Germany "worried about the possible consequences and a growing escalation" after the "very tough" measures taken against Qatar.

Berlin's main concern was to "de-escalate the conflict" and rebuild Gulf regional cooperation, saying that "we need this cooperation in the anti-ISIL coalition".

Related:

Stories

UAE downplays chance of early resolution to Qatar crisis

UAE orders immediate closure of Qatar Airways offices

UAE warns Qatari sympathisers will face jail, fine

Qataris banned from transit flights through UAE

Galleries
In pictures: 143rd meeting council of the Gulf foreign ministers in Riyadh

In pictures: 143rd meeting council of the Gulf foreign ministers in Riyadh

Companies

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait's emir holds talks with UAE over Qatar dispute

UAE condemns ISIL terror attacks in Tehran

Also in Saudi Arabia

Gulf banks said to cut exposure to Qatar as crisis deepens

Video: Top UAE diplomat on rift with Qatar

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Why the current diplomatic spat is causing a conflict of loyalties...

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking