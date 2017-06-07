Saudi Arabia says 'brother state' Qatar must act to end crisis

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir also says efforts will be made to resolve conflict within the GCC
Saudi Arabia's top diplomat said Wednesday that Qatar is a "brother state" and that punitive steps against the emirate were a well-intentioned effort to stop its support for Islamic extremism.
Speaking in Berlin, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir also said efforts would be made to resolve the conflict within the Gulf Cooperation Council.
"We see Qatar as a brother state, as a partner," he told a joint press conference with German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, according to the German simultaneous translation.
"But you have to be able to tell your friend or your brother when they are doing the right thing and when they are doing the wrong thing."
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain are among seven states that have cut diplomatic ties and many major transport links with Qatar, a gas-rich emirate on the Saudi border.
The Arab states accuse Qatar of supporting extremism, a charge Doha firmly denies.
Jubeir said that "for many years Qatar has taken steps to support certain organisations".
"This has been condemned in the past, but unfortunately we have not received appropriate cooperation on this and that's why these measures have now been taken."
He added that "we have taken these steps in the interest of Qatar... and in the interest of security and stability in the region".
"And we hope that our brother Qatar will now take the right steps in order to end this crisis."
Qatar has forged regional alliances independently of its fellow GCC states, drawing accusations from Saudi Arabia and its allies of serving Iranian interests.
Gabriel said Germany "worried about the possible consequences and a growing escalation" after the "very tough" measures taken against Qatar.
Berlin's main concern was to "de-escalate the conflict" and rebuild Gulf regional cooperation, saying that "we need this cooperation in the anti-ISIL coalition".
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
@Jackie Lou, you can ask QA to re-route your flights. They had done it for a colleague using Oman Air flights free of charge. Please talk to QA call centre... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Sal
I still enjoy just getting my clothing from US, EU and shipment to UAE by Aramex shop and ship. I might take 3 to 5 days but e-payments work and costs... moreMonday, 5 June 2017 1:29 PM - Ahmed Ali
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Telcoguy.... I so agree. moreTuesday, 6 June 2017 8:57 AM - procan
it has its merits. One of the issues we faced (until I stopped hiring from overseas) is that many people who applied for the job had no intention of staying... moreSunday, 4 June 2017 12:57 PM - george
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules