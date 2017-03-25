Saudi Arabia says London attacker not on security radar there

Khalid Masood had twice worked in the kingdom

By Reuters
  • Saturday, 25 March 2017 11:28 AM

The man who killed four people near Britain's Houses of Parliament on Wednesday had spent time working in Saudi Arabia but did not have a criminal record there or attract the attention of the security services, the Saudi embassy in London said on Friday.

Khalid Masood had been in the kingdom for two one-year periods, from November 2005 and April 2008, when he worked as an English teacher, and also visited briefly in March 2015.

"During his time in Saudi Arabia, Khalid Masood did not appear on the security services' radar and does not have a criminal record in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the embassy said in a statement on its Twitter account.

It said King Salman had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May to express his condolences over Wednesday's attack, adding: "At such a time, our ongoing security cooperation is most crucial to the defeat of terrorism and the saving of innocent lives."

Related:

Stories

UK asked for extra security measures at DXB

Saudi air passengers to be hit by UK laptop ban 'within days'

UAE swerves second laptop, tablet flight ban as UK follows US

UAE aviation chief says 'surprised' by US electronics ban

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi bourse to start new settlement period, short-selling on April 23

Saudi soldier killed by missile fired by Yemen rebels

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Trump, Saudi Arabia in mutual embrace

Trump, Saudi Arabia in mutual embrace

US President Donald Trump may not be popular in much of the Muslim...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking