Saudi Arabia set to appoint new ambassador to Lebanon

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Lebanese president's office says the move will encourage the return of Saudi tourists and increase flights by Saudi airlines
Saudi Arabia will appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon, encourage the return of Saudi tourists and increase flights there by Saudi airlines, the Lebanese president's office said, in a sign of improved bilateral ties.
The kingdom's Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan informed President Michel Aoun of the changes when they met at the presidential palace on Monday, Aoun's office said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia's former ambassador left Beirut last summer, and the post has been vacant since.
Aoun, an ally of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, was elected in October in a deal that also saw Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician, Saad al-Hariri, appointed prime minister.
Aoun sought to mend relations with Saudi Arabia's Sunni monarchy, which has traditionally backed Hezbollah's opponents in Lebanon, when he visited Riyadh earlier this month.
Aoun said his visit had helped improve ties, after tensions linked to the regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran led Riyadh to cancel $3 billion of military aid to Beirut last year.
Lebanon's president had also hoped his trip would result in a lifting of travel advisories imposed by some Gulf states last year on nationals visiting Lebanon, which severely damaged its tourism sector.
Last year, Riyadh also advised big-spending Saudis not to visit Lebanon.
The tensions had also created uncertainty for an estimated 750,000 Lebanese nationals living and working in Saudi Arabia and in other Gulf Arab states, who transfer between $7 and $8 billion each year to support extensive families.
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
KSA has a real potential for religious and cultural tourism which is mostly underutilised because of lack of infrastructure moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Abdullah
different pricing and packages...and please please please different customer service. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Rooster
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
KSA has a real potential for religious and cultural tourism which is mostly underutilised because of lack of infrastructure moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Abdullah
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules