Saudi Arabia set to host first ever Comic Con event

Move is part of efforts by General Entertainment Authority to grow the country's infant entertainment sector

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 14 February 2017 5:09 PM
Cosplayers attend Comic-Con International in 2016 in San Diego, California. (Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Cosplayers attend Comic-Con International in 2016 in San Diego, California. (Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Saudi Arabia is to host its first ever Comic Con as the Gulf kingdom aims to expand its offering of entertainment events.

Supported by the recently-formed General Entertainment Authority, Comic Con will take place in Jeddah later this week.

The authority is a government-sanctioned body borne out of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program and will partner with both government bodies and the private sector to grow the infant entertainment sector in the country.

Comic Con is a globally recognised event and versions have been held in cities across the world, including San Diego, London, Moscow, New Dehli, Sydney and Dubai. 

Organised by Time Entertainment, Saudi Comic Con, which will run from February 16-18, seeks to bring the world of films, comics and anime to residents of Saudi Arabia.

Celebrity appearances from both the local and international entertainment scene have also been confirmed, including Saudi film director Ayman Jamal, Saudi actor and producer Hisham Faqeh, British actor Julian Glover, US actor Giancarlo Esposito, British actor Charles Dance and Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

The event is expected to attract 25,000 attendees from across Saudi Arabia, a statement said.

Amr AlMadani, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, said: “The General Entertainment Authority is proud to be a supporter of Saudi Comic Con. This is an exciting development for our country – Comic Con events have a strong family appeal and we are delighted we can now add our own city of Jeddah to the list of host venues.

“Our aim is to provide people living in Saudi Arabia with memorable moments that they can experience with friends and family. We see from the high number of Saudi-based attendees at Comic Cons abroad in recent years that there is a strong demand to host these events in our own country. Now this aspiration has become a reality and we are confident it will be a great success.”

Related:

Stories

Bigger and better Middle East Film and Comic Con returns

UAE's Al Ahli inks Marvel deal for red carpet premieres

$1m Batman Tumbler Batmobile for sale in Dubai

Back To The Future star signs up for 2016 Comic Con in Dubai

Galleries
In pictures: Cosplayers attend Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego

In pictures: Cosplayers attend Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego

In pictures: Middle East Film and Comic Con 2016

In pictures: Middle East Film and Comic Con 2016

Also in Retail

Islamic car loan applications soar 64% in the UAE in 2016

Dubai retail group Marka still in red despite jump in 2016 revenue

Also in Saudi Arabia

OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal

Saudi regulator approves listing of two SMEs on parallel bourse

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking