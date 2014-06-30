Saudi Arabia sets new trading hours

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Most shops will be allowed to trade from 6am to 9pm, according to new regulations
Most Saudi shops will be allowed to trade from 6am to 9pm following the approval of new trading regulations, it was reported.
However, the regulations exempt stores in the central areas of Makkah and Madinah, Saudi Gazette reported.
These businesses will be regulated by the city councils, which will also ensure they do not close any later than 2am during Ramadan, except for restaurants that are allowed to open until suhoor (the meal before starting the day’s fast).
The newspaper reported that shops that are required to open for 24 hours will be regulated by a joint committee of the labor, interior, rural and municipal affairs ministries.
Recreational centres, amusement parks and restaurants will close at midnight during the week and at 1am during the weekends and holidays.
The regulations will be issued before the end of the year with a six-month grace period provided.
The head of the Riyadh Center for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses, Mansour Al Shethri, said the regulations would establish a suitable working environment to encourage Saudis, Saudi Gazette reported.
The Ministry of Labor has been embarking on efforts to Saudize shops, with stores selling women’s fashion obliged to shops that sell ladies’ fashion to employ women.
Al Shethri said retailers employed more than 1.5 million workers, most of whom were “unskilled expatriates”. He said the jobs could be occupied by Saudis.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules